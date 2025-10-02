UT System launches review of gender studies courses amid scrutiny over LGBT content

The University of Texas (UT) System is reviewing all gender identity courses to ensure they comply with laws and Board of Regents’ priorities, with findings set for discussion in November.

The system announced Tuesday that it will review courses across its 14 campuses for compliance with state law, as reported by The Austin American-Statesman.

“The U.T. System has been reviewing courses on gender identity taught at all U.T. institutions to ensure compliance and alignment with applicable law and state and federal guidance, and to make sure any courses that are taught on U.T. campuses are aligned with the direction and priorities of the Board of Regents,” the system announced.

“This review will be discussed at the November Board of Regents’ meeting,” the statement continued.

“We are currently conducting an audit to assess the classes we teach and our overall curriculum,” UT spokesperson Mike Rosen shared with the Statesman. “Courses in this area of study, along with other areas of study, will be reviewed as part of this audit.”

The controversy leading up to the review began in early September when a Texas A&M (TAMU) professor challenged a student who objected to a lecture on gender theory.

Videos showed TAMU professor Dr. Melissa McCoul asking the student to leave after a heated exchange, leading the school’s president, Mark Welsh, to remove the dean and department head and fire McCoul for teaching content outside the course description.

The Department of Justice responded by launching a civil rights investigation, calling the incident “deeply concerning.” Subsequently, Texas A&M President Mark Welsh resigned following criticism of how he handled the situation.

Some schools in the UT System have taken steps away from gender ideology. UT Austin, for example, announced last month that it would end hormone replacement therapy for transgender-identifying students at its campus clinic starting in 2026.

Officials said students would be referred to external providers for specialized care.

Other schools in the state have continued to incorporate left-wing ideas in curriculum. Texas Tech University, for instance, continued offering a course titled “Diversity and Cultural Competence in the Workplace” despite state law restricting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in education.

The class examined Critical Race Theory, privilege, and diversity leadership, and required textbooks that cover intersectionality, unconscious bias, race, gender, and LGBT issues.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Texas at Austin for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.