Utah launches hotline to enforce DEI ban

Utah has recently launched a hotline to allow members of the public to report violations of the state’s new prohibition against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in higher education.





On Jan. 30, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation, HB 261, that curbs DEI in the state’s colleges and universities.



Speaking of the bill, Gov. Cox said in December: “I can assure you, after this legislative session, it will not be happening in the state of Utah, these diversity statements that you have to sign to get hired.”



The Office of the State Auditor is charged with reviewing accusations against universities that have potentially violated the law’s provisions. A new hotline has been established for individuals to report such violations.



“Whatever their good intentions, many DEI initiatives become tools of virtue signaling and can stifle diversity while promoting discrimination,” State Auditor John Dougall said. “DEI statements can essentially become ideological litmus tests . . . They can discourage certain applicants from considering possible employment and could impose excessive and improper speech control.”



The hotline was announced on June 10 and began receiving calls on Monday, the day on which the anti-DEI bill goes into effect.



At least two higher education institutions in Utah have already begun dismantling their DEI initiatives in preparation for the legislation taking effect.



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Utah and Utah State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.