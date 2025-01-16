Opinion
Utah mom says no to man in daughter's dorm: WATCH

The biological male in question now serves as the dormitory's resident advisor (RA), the mother of a female student told Fox News on Thursday morning.

January 16, 2025, 1:10 pm ET


Utah mother Cheryl Saltzman joined Fox & Friends First to discuss her interview with Campus Reform, in which she expressed strong concerns that her daughter was forced to live with a man in her suite at Utah State University.  

The man who believes he’s a woman serves as the dormitory’s resident advisor (RA), the mother told Fox News on Thursday morning. 

[RELATED: Mom of Utah State University daughter outraged over school placing male RA in female dorm]

”As a parent, we entrust our children to these universities,” Saltzman, a Utah State alumna, said. “Never in a million years would I have thought that this would happen. It’s such a breach of trust.”

In Tuesday’s article, Saltzman told Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke, “There’s zero consideration for the comfort of and privacy of the girls.” 

”It’s really shocking. It’s so disappointing,” she added. 

