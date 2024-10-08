Utah State joins growing list of schools to forfeit women's volleyball matchups against trans-led team

A university in Logan, Utah recently became the fourth school to forfeit its women’s volleyball game against San Jose State University (SJSU) due to SJSU having a man who identifies as a woman on its team.

“Utah State University will not participate in its scheduled October 23, 2024, volleyball match at San Jose State University,” the university announced on Oct. 2. “The University will abide by Mountain West Conference policy regarding how this match is recorded.”

Utah State joins Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Southern Utah University in forfeiting games against the SJSU women’s volleyball squad.

“It is disappointing that our SJSU student-athletes, who are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations, are being denied opportunities to compete,” SJSU reportedly said in a statement. “We are committed to supporting our student-athletes through these challenges and in their ability to compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment.”

Campus Reform has recently reported about Boise State University’s and the University of Wyoming’s decisions to forfeit against SJSU.

“After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5,” Wyoming announced in a statement on Oct 1. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming.”

The governors of both Idaho and Utah have expressed support for their respective states’ schools’ decisions on social media.

“I applaud [Boise State] for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act,” Idaho Governor Brad Little posted to X on Sept. 27. “We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox also said that he backed both Southern Utah and USU’s decisions to forfeit their games against SJSU in a statement posted to X on Oct. 2.

“It is essential that we preserve a space for women to compete fairly and safely,” Cox wrote. “Our female athletes are left grappling with this difficult issue because the NCAA has failed in its responsibility to protect female athletes and women’s sports. It’s time for the NCAA to take this seriously and protect our female student athletes.”

I stand with the students, coaches and leadership at @SUUtbirds and @USUAggies in their decision to forgo their women’s volleyball matches against San Jose State.



Campus Reform has contacted Utah State University and San Jose State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.