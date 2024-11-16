Utah State University Queer Student Alliance requesting student drag auditions, asking for ‘drag name’

Utah State University’s Queer Student Alliance is calling for student auditions for a drag performance it is organizing in January.

The student group asked interested students to choose a “drag name,” under which they will perform on stage.

“Due to a recent decision to push the Drag Show back until January we’ve decided to re-open auditions to anyone interested,” QSA said in an Instagram post earlier this week. “They will close at the end of the year for enough time for us to contact any additional auditionees.”

QSA is also requesting volunteers for the drag show. The volunteer form asks applicants “How familiar are you with the issues impacting trans people globally and locally” and “How familiar are you with the issues impacting drag performers globally and locally.”

The group also wants to know how its drag event can be more inclusive of LGBTQ identities.

“If you’ve attended the USU Drag Show before,” the group asks, “do you have ideas on how we can make this event more of a safe space for 2SLGBTQIA+ people, can improve the educational aspect, or increase the focus on Trans Day of Remembrance and its related meanings.”

According to its Instagram page, the QSA “advocate[s] and create[s] safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.”

The group has previously pushed drag. As Campus Reform reported last year, Utah State’s QSA organized a “Learning Drag Event” for students. The program involved “Drag Queens and Kings” visiting campus “to talk to students who want to try drag or are just interested in learning more about it.”

The form QSA requested students fill out had a section asking what would make them uncertain of attending the event. One option read: “I don’t see enough representation of nonbinary, genderfluid, genderless, multi-gender, xenogender, or other gender nonconforming individuals.”

Many colleges and universities have hosted drag performances on campus this fall.

For example, Fitchburg State University, a public university in Massachusetts, recently concluded “LGBTQ+ History Month” with “Drag Story Hour” and “Drag Bingo.” The university celebrates “LGBTQ+ History Month” in October.

The University of Oklahoma organized a similar event last month, featuring a professional drag performer with the stage name “Plasma.”

Campus Reform contacted Utah State University and the Queer Student Alliance for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.