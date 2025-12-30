UVA appoints new president despite protests supporting former president who defied federal anti-DEI orders

The University of Virginia has selected a new president despite calls to delay the process.

Scott Beardsley, the dean of UVA’s Darden School of Business, was selected as the school’s 10th president on Dec. 19, replacing former president James Ryan.

Campus Reform previously reported that Ryan, along with several other top university officials, resigned following pressure from the Trump administration due to the president’s refusal to comply with regulations prohibiting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within higher education.

A group of university employees gathered in protest outside the Board of Visitors’ meeting to demand the selection be paused, claiming the process was illegitimate. The Faculty Senate, Student Council, and several of the academic deans also issued resolutions and statements condemning the process, taking particular issue with the Board only having nine Virginia residents and alumni instead of the prescribed 12.

Protesters were ultimately escorted from the meeting room when the session was declared to be closed to the public, leading one disaffected liberal student to claim the Board was full of “MAGA political appointees.”

The protests and calls to halt the process followed a letter written to the Board by Democrat Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger asking the school to delay the selection until she assumes office in January.

“I urge you to refrain from rushing this search process and from selecting the finalists for the presidency or a president until the Board is at full complement and in statutory compliance, meaning that I have appointed and the General Assembly has confirmed new Board members,” she wrote.

The Board stood firmly behind its decision, however, affirming that Beardsley was qualified for the position.

“Scott Beardsley rose to the top of an exceptionally strong, competitive pool,” one Board member said. “[The Search] Committee … and Board members alike were struck by his ability to engage across disciplines, to listen carefully [and] to articulate a thoughtful, forward-looking vision for the University.”

Beardsley assured the campus community that the selection process was “incredibly rigorous and thorough,” and attempted to quell political concerns.

“These are high-tension times for this University and higher education,” Beardsley acknowlegded. “I want every one of you here today to know that I stand before you as a mission-driven leader … not a politically-driven leader … This is a moment to move beyond division, to renew trust and to focus on what unites us.”

A similar situation played out last year when a new president was selected at Youngstown State University. Campus Reform reported on protests and a petition against the installation of former Republican Congressman Bill Johnson that characterized him as “Anti-LGBTQ+” and an “Election Denier.”

The University of Virginia and Scott Beardsley have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

