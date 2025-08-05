UVA hit with six-page demand for answers after choosing new interim president

The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors has named Paul G. Mahoney, a longtime law professor and former dean, as interim president following a wave of top-level resignations and ongoing federal investigations into the school’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

Mahoney will assume the role August 11. His appointment follows the June 27 resignation of President James E. Ryan, who stepped down under pressure from the Trump administration and UVA’s governing board over his support for DEI initiatives. His departure was swiftly followed by the exits of the provost and three senior UVA Health officials, leaving the university without its top academic and medical leadership.

The board announced Mahoney’s appointment after a special closed session on August 4.

Citing his experience and institutional ties, board members said Mahoney was chosen after extensive community input, including over 500 nominations and feedback sessions with faculty, alumni, and students.

Critics are now raising concerns following the closed session and Mahoney’s appointment as UVA’s interim president. One lawmaker questioning the move, Virginia State Senator Creigh Deeds, demanded answers from the university in a six-page letter.

Obtained by The Cavalier Daily, Deeds’ letter puts 46 questions forward for the UVA Board of Visitors to answer. The lawmaker’s inquiries focus on potential interaction between UVA and Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration, outside counsel, and the transparency of the board’s actions.

The leadership crisis at UVA has drawn attention from alumni, lawmakers, and advocacy groups. The Jefferson Council, a UVA alumni network, publicly criticized the board’s delay in responding to the mass resignations and urged more transparency.

Following national criticism of DEI programs and scrutiny from the Department of Education and Department of Justice, UVA’s governing board voted earlier this year to cut back campus diversity programming. Ryan’s refusal to fully implement those cuts reportedly factored into federal pressure for his resignation.

As interim president, Mahoney will have full authority to lead the university while a search for UVA’s 10th president gets underway. The board said it expects Mahoney to maintain stability and ensure continuity during a period of intense scrutiny and institutional change.







