UVA 'in crisis' after president and top leaders resign

The University of Virginia is facing a leadership crisis following the resignation of President James E. Ryan and several top administrators amid federal investigations into the school’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

The wave began with the departure of Ryan on June 27. Ryan stepped down amid pressure from the Trump administration and the university’s Board of Visitors over his support for DEI initiatives. Ryan’s resignation was followed closely by the exit of the provost and three senior officials at UVA Health.

These resignations have wiped out the university’s top academic and medical leadership within months.

Following Ryan’s departure, Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell urged the board to delay appointing a new president until after the 2025 gubernatorial election, which could allow for a Democratic governor to reshape the board.

Others are advising the university against inaction.

The Jefferson Council, a network of UVA alumni dedicated to aligning the university more closely with the legacy of Thomas Jefferson, called the silence from remaining leaders “deafening.”

A July 19 post by the Jefferson Council claims the UVA Board of Visitors “appears to be on summer vacation” during the massive shakeup in university leadership and questions why there has been no meeting, despite officials’ power to call a session.

Since that post, a “special meeting” scheduled for Aug. 4 has appeared on the Board’s calendar. The entry says the meeting will, in part, be for the “discussion and consideration of potential candidates for employment and assignment, specifically candidates for interim president and secretary to the Board of Visitors.”

That part of the meeting will be held in a closed session.