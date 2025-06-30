UVA president resigns following DEI fight with federal government

University of Virginia (UVA) President James E. Ryan resigned on Friday amid pressure from the Trump administration and the university’s Board of Visitors over his support for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives

According to reporting by the Associated Press, the now-former UVA president stated clearly, “To make a long story short, I am inclined to fight for what I believe in, and I believe deeply in this University.”

“But I cannot make a unilateral decision to fight the federal government in order to save my job,” Ryan continued.

Ryan’s resignation follows months-long pressure from Republican officials over UVA’s continued support for DEI initiatives and programs.

On March 7, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised UVA’s Board of Visitors for terminating the school’s DEI office.

The New York Times reported that Ryan told the board he resigned specifically because of the Trump administration’s demands.

Despite the Board of Visitors voting to slash campus DEI programs, Ryan did not follow through—prompting the Trump administration to demand that he step aside to assist in concluding a reported investigation launched by the U.S. Justice Department into the school’s ongoing DEI initiatives.

America First Legal confirmed that the DOJ is probing UVA.

However, Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner disagrees with the decision.

“This is the most outrageous action, I think, this crowd has taken on education,” Warner told CBS News. “We have great public universities in Virginia. We have a very strong governance system, where we have an independent board of visitors appointed by the governor.”

“Jim Ryan had done a very good job; just completed a major capital campaign,” Warner added.

Virginia State Senate Majority leader Scott Surovell also commented on Ryan’s departure, warning the Board of Visitors not to appoint a new president for UVA “anytime soon.”

He added that the upcoming election for Virginia’s governor would allow a Democrat winner of that race the ability to appoint a new Board of Visitors, according to Cardinal News.

Campus Reform contacted UVA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.