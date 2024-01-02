UVM's 2024 DEI event lineup includes 'Inclusive Excellence Symposium'

The University of Vermont’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion announced its signature events for the 2024 calendar year, which will include an “Inclusive Excellence Symposium” and “Health Equity Summit.”

“The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hosts and sponsors a number of engaging and relevant signature events that move diversity, equity, and inclusion forward at UVM,” according to an information page on the Burlington-based university website. “We invite all members of the UVM community to find out more about each of our special events and programs.”

The page highlights several events the division organizes annually. One early event, the Inclusive Excellence Symposium, formerly called the Blackboard Jungle, will take place from March 18-22.

“[T]he Inclusive Excellence Symposium explores what it means to be in community with UVM’s Our Common Ground values,” the event web page states.

The event also provides sessions for university members to develop their skills in promoting “inclusive excellence” through “authentic dialogue.”

Later in the year, the university will celebrate the Andrew Harris Legacy Reception, named after the first African American graduate of the school. “[T]his annual event honors the legacy and work of UVM community members who have inspired and strengthened diversity, equity, and inclusion on our campus,” according to the division.

The university first celebrated the reception in 2020, at which a Black Lives Matter flag dedication also occurred.

In October, the school’s Health Equity Summit will take place, the purpose of which is to display the “exciting initiatives being developed and implemented across local and extended communities to dismantle institutional inequities that can lead to poor health outcomes, while improving patient experience, inspiring our communities and advancing health equity.”

Campus Reform contacted the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for comment, asking how long it has been organizing these events, and what the events add to the community. This story will be updated accordingly.