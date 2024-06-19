UW Madison investigates two anti-Israel groups for roles in disruptive encampment

Two pro-Palestine student groups at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Young Democratic Socialists of America and Students for Justice in Palestine, are under investigation for their involvement in the anti-Israel encampment at the university.



The UW-Madison administration released an update on the ongoing investigations on its website on May 23.



[RELATED: Dept. of Education investigating University of Wisconsin over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE]



“On May 22, the Young Democratic Socialists of America-UW-Madison received notice of an interim suspension pending a full investigation by the Committee on Student Organizations,” the administration explained.



A copy of the notice sent to the YDSA student group was published online by The Daily Cardinal.



“I am imposing an interim suspension on Young Democratic Socialists of American [sic],” wrote Christina Olstad, the Dean of Students at UW-Madison and the author of the notice. “During the period of the interim suspension, your organization must stop all organizational activity except for one executive board meeting per week.



Olstad specifically stated that it is possible that the YDSA is guilty of “Violation of Law,” “Harmful Behavior,” “Damage to or Theft of Property,” “Violation of University Policy,” and “Disruptive Conduct” due to its support of the school’s anti-Israel camp, which lasted from April 29-May 11.



UW-Madison also announced in its update that the school’s SJP also is under investigation for its role in the encampment: “Also on May 22, Students for Justice in Palestine of UW–Madison received notice of a CSO investigation only.”



The administration’s announcement explained that “[b]oth CSO investigations relate to the alleged roles both organizations played during the Library Mall encampment between April 29 and May 11, which may have included conduct that violated student organization codes.”



[RELATED: Complaint accuses UW–Madison chief diversity officer of plagiarism]



The administration additionally announced that “[t]he CSO investigation of two student organizations, Mecha de UW Madison and Anticolonial Scientists, is ongoing related to allegations of discriminatory harassment in early May 2024.”



The university made an agreement on May 10 with protesters to end their anti-Israel camp. As part of the agreement, the university conceded that the “SJP may choose to engage in the shared governance process regarding principles of investment” and committed “to enhancing its engagement with and support for scholars and students impacted by war, violence, occupation and displacement, including in places such as Gaza and Ukraine,” among other concessions.



Campus Reform has contacted UW-Madison and its chapters of YDSA and SJP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.