UW professor condemns DEI hiring mandates: ‘I’d never be hired today’

A University of Washington (UW) computer science professor says mandatory diversity statements have fundamentally changed faculty hiring at the institution, potentially excluding qualified candidates who don’t align with specific ideological views.

In a recent Fox News interview, Stuart Reges, a teaching professor in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, explained that new hires at UW are evaluated on three main measures: research, teaching, and DEI contributions through diversity statements.

“Funny thing is, I’m convinced I would not be hired if I applied today—there’s just no way, even though I’ve won the distinguished teaching award here at the university,” Reges said.

Reges described how applicants are asked what they have done specifically for Black students in their teaching. His approach—providing resources for all struggling students rather than focusing on particular demographic groups—would be considered unacceptable under current evaluation rubrics, he said.

“I don’t think about black students in particular, and what they need, I just do this for all students,” Reges explained. “That’s not an acceptable answer. I’m supposed to say what I’ve done specifically for black students, otherwise I’m not working toward equity.”

Reges spoke with Campus Reform, explaining how mandatory DEI statements have “created a filter where only those who pledge allegiance to what I call the equity agenda have been hired.” He warned this could lead to increased ideological uniformity among younger faculty members.

University spokesperson Victor Balta told Campus Reform that UW “does not view diversity and access as being in opposition to merit and excellence.” Balta emphasized that hiring practices adhere to state and federal laws ensuring race is not a factor in hiring decisions.

Balta noted that in October of 2023 a department had hiring frozen after race was “inappropriately considered” in violation of university policy. The university is also reviewing a College of Education search and “hiring practices more broadly to ensure that they follow state and federal laws.”

The controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of DEI policies at UW. In September, Campus Reform reported on a political science course describing America as a “racial state” with readings connecting Trump support to white supremacy.

Earlier this month, the UW School of Medicine removed an admissions question asking how applicants would promote student body diversity, citing concerns it “may be misinterpreted.”

These developments follow President Trump’s January executive order directing federal agencies to eliminate race- and sex-based preferences tied to DEI initiatives.