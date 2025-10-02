UW School of Medicine removes diversity question from admissions

The University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle has removed a politically charged admissions question asking applicants how they would promote student body “diversity.”

According to an email obtained by Do No Harm, Associate Dean of Admissions LeeAnna Muzquiz instructed committee members to stop considering the question immediately.

“Upon reconsideration, it was determined that this question may be misinterpreted,” Muzquiz wrote, adding that it was removed “out of an abundance of caution, and to avoid any misunderstanding.”

The discarded prompt read: “The UWSOM aims to build a diverse class of students to enrich the field of medicine. What perspectives, identities, and/or qualities would you bring?”

Muzquiz also emphasized in a linked video that considering race or other protected characteristics in admissions was not “acceptable.” While praising the school’s broader “holistic review” process, she firmly warned it “cannot be used as a proxy” for racial preferences.

Last October, Do No Harm filed a federal lawsuit against the UW School of Medicine over its “BIPOC Physicians Directory.”

The organization argued that the school restricted access based on race, excluding white physicians. The Oct. 15 lawsuit claimed violations of the Fourteenth Amendment, Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. Do No Harm asserted that white doctors were unfairly denied networking opportunities.

Subsequently, the medical school renamed its directory to “MD Connections Directory” and opened the program to all races.

UW’s steps away from Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s crackdown on the controversial policy.

In January, President Trump issued an executive order, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity, directing federal agencies to eliminate race- and sex-based preferences tied to DEI initiatives.

The order argued such policies violate civil rights laws, undermine merit, and harm national unity. Trump emphasized that opportunities should be based on “hard work, excellence, and individual achievement,” not identity.

Subsequently, in February the Education Department warned federally funded universities that failure to eliminate DEI programs could cost them their funding.

In a Feb. 14 notice, the department declared that “discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin is illegal and morally reprehensible,” citing harms to white and Asian students as examples.

The department also said schools may not use race in admissions, hiring, scholarships, or campus life, and launched an “End DEI” portal for filing complaints. Institutions were given two weeks to comply.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Washington and Do No Harm for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.