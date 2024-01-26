Vandals deface flyers at Harvard of children held hostage by Hamas: 'Vile antisemitism'

Several posters picturing missing Israelis being held hostage by Hamas were vandalized at Harvard University.

The posters were reported being seen at the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus as students returned to Harvard for the spring semester, according to the Daily Mail.

The @Harvard community arrived back to sickening defacement of posters of kidnapped Israeli civilians, including children.



Blaming Jews for 9/11, denying 10/7, mocking victims. Antisemitism is once again front-and-center at Harvard.



As students return to campus, they’ll face… pic.twitter.com/e3SOR2jiav — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) January 24, 2024

Among the messages written over the posters are “Israel did 9/11,” “9/11 Truth Now,” “Head Still On,” “Sure, Jan!,” and “I knew Epstein personally!”

One student at Harvard told the outlet that this shows Harvard isn’t safe for Jewish students.

[RELATED: Harvard prof who signed letter accusing Israel of running ‘regime of apartheid’ appointed to anti-Semitism task force]

”Jews are neither safe nor welcomed at Harvard,” Shabbos Kestenbaum said.

The student is also suing Harvard and seeking a refund in tuition over the university’s alleged failure to respond to anti-Semitism on campus.

”We have no reason to believe the spring semester will be any better, and actually a lot of reason to believe that there will be increased and intensified acts of antisemitism given the accelerated antisemitic posts on social media,” Kestenbaum previously said.

The university recently faced criticism over the appointment of a professor who has criticized Israel to its anti-Semitism task force, as reported by Campus Reform.

Harvard’s Interim President Alan Garber made the announcement in an email to community members on Friday, stating that Professor of Jewish History in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Derek Penslar will co-chair the task force.

[RELATED: Harvard tells House committee Claudine Gay’s research conduct ‘was not reckless nor intentional’]

Penslar signed a letter in August that accused Israel of running a “regime of apartheid.”

”Without equal rights for all, whether in one state, two states, or in some other political framework, there is always a danger of dictatorship. There cannot be democracy for Jews in Israel as long as Palestinians live under a regime of apartheid, as Israeli legal experts have described it,” the letter states.