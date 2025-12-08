Vanderbilt ends diversity-based admissions program over federal DEI restrictions

Vanderbilt University has ended its support for a diversity-based admitted students program due to federal restrictions on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The Medley of Students and Ideas Connecting (MOSAIC) program is described as “an extension of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions to connect prospective students to the Vanderbilt student perspective.”

The group runs the MOSAIC Weekend, a prospective student program which aims to support “Vanderbilt’s value of developing and maintaining a campus community of ethnic and cultural diversity.”

“Our students, faculty, staff, programming, and community initiatives all demonstrate Vanderbilt’s commitment to diversity,” the group’s description states.

The university ended its support for the program over concerns about federal compliance, The Vanderbilt Hustler reported.

“In alignment with federal civil rights laws, Vanderbilt’s programming for admitted students is open to all,” the university said in a statement to the student newspaper. “In other words, we cannot extend invitations to admitted students to participate in special events based on race, sex or other protected characteristics.”

The university also stated that it will expand events for admitted students that will not advertise to specific identity groups.

“We have decided to expand our on-campus events to all admitted students and no longer offer MOSAIC as a standalone program,” the statement continues. “This shift will allow us to ensure that every admitted student feels a sense of belonging and engagement at Anchor Days and other added yield events.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January that threatened loss of federal funding for universities that fail to cease promoting DEI programs.

Many universities have cut DEI programs in response to the Trump administration’s policies.

The University of Richmond rebranded its DEI office in October, renaming the “Student Center For Equity and Inclusion” as the “Hub For Student Inclusion and Community.”

St. Louis University also renamed its DEI office in November, while denying that the Trump administration policies had anything to do with the change.

Campus Reform contacted Vanderbilt University, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, and MOSAIC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.