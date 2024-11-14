Vanderbilt LGBTQ group protests Ben Shapiro’s appearance, calls rhetoric 'reprehensible' and 'dangerous'

Credit: Vanderbilt Lambda Association

An LGBTQ group at Vanderbilt University posted online in protest of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who recently spoke at the school, despite hosting numerous events of its own.

The group, Vanderbilt Lambda Association, describes itself in its Instagram biography as “Vanderbilt University’s undergraduate gender, sexuality, and intersex alliance.” It made a post on Nov. 12 critiquing Shapiro’s appearance at the school and smearing conservative arguments as “reprehensible” and “dangerous.”

Shapiro was hosted by Vanderbilt’s Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) group, which had advertised the event for several weeks.

[RELATED: San Jose State suspends women’s volleyball coach after she files Title IX complaint about 6-ft-tall male player on team]

Lambda’s statement, which was addressed to the “Vanderbilt Queer Community,” explained that Shapiro was set to speak at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 in an auditorium at the school. The group critiqued Shapiro’s outlet, The Daily Wire, and referenced Michael Knowles’ appearance at Vanderbilt in 2023.

“This same organization is responsible for the irresponsible decision to bring Michael Knowles and his reprehensible and dangerous rhetoric to campus last year,” Vanderbilt’s Lambda group posted. “As an organization and as individuals, we strongly condemn people and language that others, dehumanizes, and spreads deadly misinformation about our community and especially our Transgender and Gender Non-conforming siblings.”

The Lambda organization continued to express support for the LGBTQ movement, stating that “personal identities” are “not up for debate” in any situation.

“Transgender and Gender Non-conforming people have always existed and will continue to survive and thrive, regardless of the hateful rhetoric that passes for current ‘political’ speech,” the group continued. “Let us be clear. Personal identities and experiences are not up for debate. Full stop.”

[RELATED: CUNY recognizing ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance,’ with keynote speaker from Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration]

“In light of this and the current political climate in our state and country, we are again advocating for an official policy of NON-ENGAGEMENT,” the group posted about Shapiro’s speech at the school. “Please do not attend the ‘speaker’ event. Please do not put your safety and the safety of our community at risk. Do not give more fuel to their deadly hate; you can not win against slick talkers in suits who ignore reality and deny truth.”

Vanderbilt’s Lambda group has hosted events of its own in the past, including an annual “Sex Fest,” which it hosts in April.

“We will have snacks, sex supply giveaways, and sex toy basket raffles,” the group advertised for the event during the spring semester. “Organizations will be tabling with sex resources, information, and cultural discussions.”

Campus Reform has contacted Vanderbilt University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.