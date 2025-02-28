Vanderbilt University scrubs DEI references online

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee has removed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) from its web pages following President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI executive order from January.

The school’s newspaper The Vanderbilt Hustler wrote that Vanderbilt University’s leadership ordered all DEI materials to be taken down across the school’s departments.

The Alexander Heard Libraries at Vanderbilt University, for example, previously featured a DEI statement in which it stated its “responsibility to work as allies in an effort to create a community that is open-minded and anti-racist.”

[RELATED: DEI requirements at state universities cost $1.8 billion every four years, report claims]

The current version of the webpage contains no such statement.

The university’s main website also no longer has a previously-featured DEI page, which has been replaced with a “You at VU” page instead, reported the Nashville Banner.

Vanderbilt’s policy update comes in the wake of President Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order requiring the removal of DEI programs and policies in the federal government.

Several other schools have similarly removed or changed their DEI departments and programs following Trump’s executive order, including the Universities of Columbia, Michigan State, and Stanford.

[RELATED: University of Minnesota president reaffirms support for DEI amid Trump admin’s rollback]

Some universities, however, are only changing the titles of their DEI programs while trying to keep their missions alive, such as West Chester University, which pre-emptively changed the name of its DEI office before Trump’s inauguration in order to “safeguard our work,” while still keeping its mission and programs unchanged.

Campus Reform has contacted Vanderbilt University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.