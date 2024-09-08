VCU professor allegedly cancelled class for anti-Israel walkout, encouraged students to attend protest

Luiza Dale. Credit: VCU

A professor at Virginia Commonwealth University allegedly canceled class for an anti-Israel walkout and encouraged her students to attend the protest.

Luiza Dale, an assistant professor of graphic design at Virginia Commonwealth University, wrote an email to students on Wednesday explaining that class is canceled “in support of the VCU Walkout for Palestine,” according to a post on X.

Here’s a professor who should be fired immediately. “I’m not going to do my job today” in support of a personal political agenda should not be tolerated. @VCU pic.twitter.com/Y5yYKKm7vC — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) September 4, 2024

”Please note: I’m canceling today’s Dialogues class in support of the VCU Walkout for Palestine. I encourage you to attend if you can, but of course, this is completely up to you,” Dale wrote to her students.

[RELATED: UVA withholds degrees from anti-Israel students under investigation for disorderly conduct]

The VCU Walkout for Palestine was organized by Students for Justice in Palestine at VCU, the Palestinian Student Organization, and other anti-Israel organizations.

[RELATED: DEI staffers at UVA shrug shoulders at prof who offered extra credit for attending anti-Israel event days after Oct. 7]

”Welcome to Fall ‘24, Rams. Are you sick of VCU’s complicity in the ongoing genocide? Do you remember the brutality of April 29th, the peaceful liberated zone, raided and crushed by police brutality? Do you stand on the right side of history?,” an Instagram post promoting the walk-out stated.

A spokesperson for VCU told Campus Reform, “We are aware of this issue, and we are taking appropriate steps to address it. ”

Campus Reform reached out to Dale for comment.



