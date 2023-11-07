Opinion
VIDEO REPORT: UPenn prof takes scissors against Israeli hostage posters

Campus Reform
November 7, 2023, 11:02 am ET

The nonprofit organization Canary Mission is identifying University of Pennsylvania Professor Mohammed Alghamdi as the person in its video who has scissors to help destroy posters of Israeli hostages. 

Alghamdi, a medical doctor, can be seen brandishing the scissors at the video’s five-second mark. 

He is a professor of clinical pathology and laboratory medicine, according to the university website. 

Canary Mission reports that Alghamdi posted ”#IStandWithPalestine” on his X account on Oct. 14. 

The anti-Israel professor’s tweets no longer appear publicly available. 

