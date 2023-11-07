VIDEO REPORT: UPenn prof takes scissors against Israeli hostage posters
Canary Mission reports that Alghamdi posted '#IStandWithPalestine' on his X account on Oct. 14.
The nonprofit organization Canary Mission is identifying University of Pennsylvania Professor Mohammed Alghamdi as the person in its video who has scissors to help destroy posters of Israeli hostages.
Alghamdi, a medical doctor, can be seen brandishing the scissors at the video’s five-second mark.
Watch Dr. Mohammed Alghamdi, a physician & prof @Penn, help rip down posters of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas -- he even has his own scissors with him. WATCH (5 seconds into the video) https://t.co/d83XXHZX5p pic.twitter.com/fycHGupJLs
— Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 6, 2023
He is a professor of clinical pathology and laboratory medicine, according to the university website.
The anti-Israel professor’s tweets no longer appear publicly available.