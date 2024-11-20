Video shows anti-Israel protesters blocking UCLA campus in defiance of injunction

Screenshot obtained from the Instagram account of @tsiveseli

Anti-Israel activists appeared to have blocked campus access at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

On Tuesday, student Eli Tsives posted to Instagram on Tuesday, saying that “Pro-Hamas protesters blocking access through campus again!”

In the same post, video footage shows masked activists preventing students from walking across part of campus. Signage reading “Blood On Your Hands” can be seen, while the activists chant, “Hey, hey, ho, ho! The occupation has got to go!”

This is not the first time UCLA students have been blocked due to campus protesters.

In August, a federal judge wrote that protesters are not allowed to block Jewish students from walking on campus.

”In the year 2024, in the United States of America, in the State of California, in the City of Los Angeles, Jewish students were excluded from portions of the UCLA campus because they refused to denounce their faith,” Judge Mark Scarsi wrote in his injunction. ”This fact is so unimaginable and so abhorrent to our constitutional guarantee of religious freedom that it bears repeating, Jewish students were excluded from portions of the UCLA campus because they refused to denounce their faith.”

The August injunction against UCLA was the result of a June lawsuit that was filed by three Jewish students who blamed the school for not doing enough to stop discrimination stemming from anti-Israel campus demonstrations.

“In the wake of these horrifying events, UCLA should have taken steps to ensure that its Jewish students were safe and protected from harassment and undeterred in obtaining full access to campus facilities,” the lawsuit asserted. ““Instead, UCLA officials routinely turned their backs on Jewish students, aiding and abetting a culture that has allowed calls for the annihilation of the Jewish people, Nazi symbolism, and religious slurs to go unchecked.”