Videos surface of Amherst College students simulating sex acts in a church during welcome week event

An elite private school was recently exposed for hosting a sexually explicit event in a church in a series of recently surfaced videos.

Amherst College, a Massachusetts-based institution with tuition north of $70,000 per year, held its “Voices of the Class” orientation event, which is meant to instruct students on the school’s code of conduct.

“Celebrate the humor, creativity, and individuality of your class as admissions essays are read aloud with a fun twist,” a description on the school’s website read. “This lighthearted tradition is a way to embrace your new identity as a class, laugh together, and start building memories as a community.”

Students performing in the event were seen acting out “mock sex acts including oral sex, masturbation, and group sex,” while others simulated drug use, according to unearthed videos posted by The Washington Free Beacon.

The event was hosted in Johnson Chapel, which is “used for worship services, convocations, senior assemblies, and other significant gatherings.”

Students expressed disgust with the event, with one post on an Amherst-only forum reading “WTFF WAS THAT SEX PERFORMANCE AT VOICES” getting 663 upvotes out of a total of 1,914 students enrolled in total at the school.

“The administration instructed us to send the first-years to the event,” one orientation leader told the Free Beacon. “Had I known what it was, I certainly wouldn’t have.”

The administration denied that the performance was vulgar, claiming it is “graphic.” It also explained that the script is approved by school officials and funded by the Orientation budget.

The school has also hosted a number of other sex events, including “Beyond Monogamy,” a panel discussion and Q&A featuring “three licensed therapists who specialize in polyamory and ethical non-monogamy.”

The school also started hosting an annual drag show last year. The inaugural event included drag queens “Stanley Coochie,” “Frankie Cyanide,” and several others performing songs such as “Vagina” and “Big Ole’ Freak.

The school plans to continue the themes of sex and gender ideology into the spring semester with its “LGBTQ+ Rights and the Courts” event scheduled for Feb. 26. It will feature a conversation between Martha Umphrey, Provost and Dean of the Faculty, and Paul Smith a “veteran litigator for LGBTQ+ civil rights, Visiting Professor from Practice at Georgetown Law School, and Amherst College Trustee.”

Amherst College, the Office of Student Affairs, and the Office of the President have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

