Virginia Tech: DEI Profile

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University is a public university in Blacksburg, Virginia. It brands it’s DEI office as the “Office for Inclusion and Diversity.”





From Virginia Polytech’s website:

Virginia Tech’s Office for Inclusion and Diversity has developed a University Strategic Plan with the purpose of elevating diversity initiatives and recognizing strategic priorities on campus. Here are three of their goals:

Goals Increase representational diversity Increase cultural competency Address critical societal issues impacting humanity and equity





Vice President for Strategic Affairs and Diversity Dr. Menah Pratt-Clarke earned a salary of $373,265 in 2022, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that “This is 386.9 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 428.2 percent higher than the national average for government employees.”





In the most recent election cycle, Virginia Polytechnic Institute employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.









There is currently no active or pending anti-DEI legislation pertaining to college campuses in the state of Virginia.