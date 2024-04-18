Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Virginia Tech: DEI Profile

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University is a public university in Blacksburg, Virginia. It brands it's DEI office as the "Office for Inclusion and Diversity."

Trending
1
Pro-Palestine protesters vandalize pro-life display at Indiana school, students say: PHOTOS

By Clarise Tujardon '26

2
George Mason University: DEI Profile

By Felicity Schmidt '26

3
Cornell professor melts down during Ann Coulter speech before being escorted out by cops: WATCH

By Michael Duke 

4
Penn State celebrates ‘Campus Pride Month’ with ‘drag bingo’ and ‘gay’ sign language workshop

By Brendan  McDonald '25

5
Duke students calls on peers to avoid purchasing Sabra Hummus, McDonald's, and Starbucks 'for Palestine'

By Adam Sabes 

6
Columbia University leaders speak before Congress to discuss rampant anti-Semitism on campus: LIVE BLOG

By Adam Sabes 

Spencer Lombardo '27 | Virginia Correspondent
April 17, 2024, 8:00 pm ET

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University is a public university in Blacksburg, Virginia. It brands it’s DEI office as the “Office for Inclusion and Diversity.” 


From Virginia Polytech’s website:

Virginia Tech’s Office for Inclusion and Diversity has developed a University Strategic Plan with the purpose of elevating diversity initiatives and recognizing strategic priorities on campus. Here are three of their goals:


Vice President for Strategic Affairs and Diversity Dr. Menah Pratt-Clarke earned a salary of $373,265 in 2022, according to data from OpenPayrolls, which notes that “This is 386.9 percent higher than the average pay for co-workers and 428.2 percent higher than the national average for government employees.” 


In the most recent election cycle, Virginia Polytechnic Institute employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets



There is currently no active or pending anti-DEI legislation pertaining to college campuses in the state of Virginia.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this