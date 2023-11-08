VIVEK: Campus anti-Semitism shows why we need to 'shut down' the Dept of Ed

Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy recently spoke to Campus Reform Correspondent Pedro Rodriguez about the displays of anti-Semitism seen on America’s college campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorism attack on Israel.

”I think the spread of anti-Semitism is sad. It’s a symptom of a deeper cancer in our country,” said Ramaswamy. “History teaches you that societies with anti-Semitism are suffering from a deeper ailment.”





’Shut it down and return the 80 billion back to the people.’@VivekGRamaswamy tells Campus Reform that campus anti-Semitism is just another example of why we need to shut down the Dept of Educationhttps://t.co/TwJoPXfy3M pic.twitter.com/5pyJRVxuro — Campus Reform (@campusreform) November 8, 2023





”I don’t think the Department of Education should exist,” he added “And the federal government has been a source of toxicity for a long time– self-hating gender ideologies, racial ideologies. Now, this is just another example among many of what happens when you have that cancerous bureaucracy.”

”Shut it down and return the 80 billion back to the people,” said Ramaswamy.



