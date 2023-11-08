Opinion
VIVEK: Campus anti-Semitism shows why we need to 'shut down' the Dept of Ed

'Shut it down and return the 80 billion back to the people.'

Pedro Rodriguez '24 | Florida Campus Correspondent
November 8, 2023, 3:01 pm ET

Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy recently spoke to Campus Reform Correspondent Pedro Rodriguez about the displays of anti-Semitism seen on America’s college campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorism attack on Israel. 

”I think the spread of anti-Semitism is sad. It’s a symptom of a deeper cancer in our country,” said Ramaswamy. “History teaches you that societies with anti-Semitism are suffering from a deeper ailment.”



”I don’t think the Department of Education should exist,” he added “And the federal government has been a source of toxicity for a long time– self-hating gender ideologies, racial ideologies. Now, this is just another example among many of what happens when you have that cancerous bureaucracy.”

”Shut it down and return the 80 billion back to the people,” said Ramaswamy.


