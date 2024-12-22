Volleyball player stars in new documentary highlighting the dangers of trans athletes in girls’ sports

The International Women’s Forum (IWF) recently released a documentary centering around Payton McNabb, a 19-year old woman who suffered a life-altering head injury two years ago while playing high school volleyball against a transgender athlete.

The documentary includes footage of McNabb’s injury, caused by a spike which hit McNabb in the head, knocking her unconscious for 30 seconds, according to the New York Post.

McNabb, a three-sport athlete, said in the documentary that this injury has impeded her athletic ability indefinitely, which took away her opportunity to play sports in college.

“I had the potential opportunity to play softball at the collegiate level, which I was really stoked about,” McNabb said. “I was really excited to continue my career, but because of my career-ending injury, I was no longer able to perform the way I had in the past, so all of those offers and opportunities were taken away.”

[RELATED: NCAA president says it’s ‘debatable’ that male athletes have an advantage over female opponents, gets grilled by Sen. Kennedy]

According to McNabb’s parents, she was a successful student prior to the injury, but due to her injury, she now struggles to retain information as well and has tutors for her classes at college.

“It’s just completely aggravating because it was one hundred percent avoidable if only my rights as a female athlete had been more important than a male’s feelings,” McNabb said.

In her documentary, McNabb said that after she was knocked unconscious, her teammates had to finish the game against the transgender athlete. Neither the transgender athlete nor his coaches ever reached out to McNabb to apologize for the incident. However, after McNabb’s injury started to gain publicity, the transgender athlete sent a message to McNabb to let her know that he was “living rent free in [her] head.”

“He was basically accusing me of being obsessed with him,” McNabb explained in the documentary.

[RELATED: 2024: 5 times men forced themselves into women’s sports]

McNabb’s mother, Pamela McNabb, said in the documentary that she was not aware of the rules that lead to her daughter’s injury.

“I would never, ever let her play today if I knew what I know now,” Pshe said. “Pull your kid. Don’t play. It is not worth what has happened to her to happen to anybody else’s child.”

McNabb said that she has been criticized for speaking out about her injury, but she remains resolved to increase awareness about the consequences of transgender participation in female sports.

“Every single person that fights for truth, people absolutely attack them, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m saying is common sense,” she said. “It’s not about me. I’m in this for women and girls.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Payton McNabb for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.