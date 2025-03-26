Washington State University 'Inclusive Language' guide discourages terms like 'Army,' 'serviceman'

A public university in Pullman, Washington features “Inclusive Language” guidelines for its community members to promote “sensitivity” and “respect for … differences among people.”

Washington State University’s website contains the Inclusive Language Guide, with the intent that all academic written content would not contain words, phrases or tones that could be construed as “offensive” or “exclude people” based upon identity.

One identity that Washington State University places restrictions on is veteran status. “Accident (for war-related violence),” “Army (as generic for military)” and “serviceman” are discouraged under the “Terms to Avoid” list.

Washington State University also advises on language concerning age. The Inclusive Language Guide recommends avoiding the words “elderly,” “old,” and “kids,” which are to be replaced by “older adult,” “older people,” “youth,” and “senior.”

“An individual’s age should only be mentioned when relevant to the situation,” the web page states, explaining how age should only be included in special circumstances when absolutely necessary.

The university also places restrictions on gender-based terms. Words like “moms and dads,” “he/she,” “mankind,” “freshman and freshmen” as well as “upperclassmen and upperclassman” are all discouraged.

Another identity noted by Washington State University is incarceration status. The guide warns against mentioning past or present incarceration status, as well as “language that defines people by their crimes and sentences,” such as “felon,” “inmate,” “offender,” “convict” and “ex-con/ex-convict.”

The list also extends to romantic relationships, where the terms “husband/wife” and boyfriend/girlfriend” are to be avoided in favor of “spouse” and “partner.”

Another identity listed is national origin, and the words “illegal immigrant,” “foreign,” “first-world country” and “third-world country” are also discouraged. The site tells readers to “[r]emember that actions, not people, are illegal.”

The use of “inclusive language” guides for students and faculty is not new in higher education.

Boston University, for example, discourages gendered words such as “mankind,” “congressman” and “forefathers” in favor of “gender-neutral” terms.

California State University, East Bay, as previously noted by Campus Reform, also has an language guide that prohibits words like “civilized” and “savage” due to alleged discrimination towards Native Americans.

Campus Reform has reached out to Washington State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.