Washington U hosting Marxist ‘Cannibal Capitalism’ lecture on resisting Trump

Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri is planning a lecture about “Cannibal Capitalism” that will examine the political environment under President Donald Trump and how to analyze America’s supposed flaws through the lens of Marxism and feminism, among other theories.

The lecture, “Cannibal Capitalism: The View from Trump’s America,” is scheduled for Feb. 25.

The event presupposes there is a “general crisis” in the “age of Trump,” caused by “multiple system dysfunctions.”

“In this lecture, Nancy Fraser traces the roots of the crisis to the constitutive dynamics of our society, which she calls ‘cannibal capitalism.’ Integrating Marxian insights with those of feminism, anti-racism/anti-imperialism and ecological and democratic theory, she expounds that system’s institutional structure, crisis tendencies and grammars of struggle,” the event description advertises.

Fraser will also answer the “burning question” of “[h]ow, in the age of Trump, might participants in those struggles coalesce in a counterhegemonic bloc with the heft and vision to effect an emancipatory transformation of society?”

Fraser is a political and social science professor at The New School for Social Research in New York. The lecture is inspired by her book: “Cannibal Capitalism: How Our System Is Devouring Democracy, Care, and the Planet—and What We Can Do About It.”

Her other books include “Feminism for the 99%: A Manifesto” and “Capitalism: A Conversation in Critical Theory,” both co-authored with others.

Fraser’s work focuses on the “relation of capitalism to racial oppression, social reproduction, ecological crisis, feminist movements, and the rise of rightwing populism.”

Campus Reform contacted Washington University, the Department of Political Science, and Nancy Fraser for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.