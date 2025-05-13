WashU to review DEI programs' compliance with federal law

Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) will review its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the school announced last week.

A university committee will soon begin to consider how the school can abide by recent federal directives amid the Trump administration’s efforts to combat DEI in higher education.

“Washington University in St. Louis has been reviewing its programs and activities in support of diversity, equity and inclusion,” the school writes. “As the next step in this process, Chancellor Andrew D. Martin will appoint a committee to make recommendations to university leadership for how WashU can most effectively and efficiently achieve its community-focused goals and support its students, faculty and staff, while continuing to comply with federal guidance and laws.”

In the May 7 update, Chancellor Martin says, “The work of this committee will help us to be more effective at cultivating and supporting the type of community we aspire to be, where all feel welcome, included and valued.”

Although the university’s statement announcing the committee makes no mention of a particular federal action, it likely refers to President Trump’s Jan. 21 executive order called “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” which accuses DEI of contributing to “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences.”

The president also signed an executive order last month to reform accreditation agencies and further eliminate DEI in higher education.

WashU currently operates a Center for Diversity and Inclusion, which has organized various identity-based graduations, such as a Lavender Graduation for LGBT-identifying students.

In his statement, Martin adds that the university is still committed to an inclusive community.

“We may come up with new ways of doing some things or find that our current strategies are working well in different areas,” he notes. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that we are able to continue our important work in support of our community in a way that is consistent with our values and the law. We will not waver in our dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive culture on our campus and supporting the people who make our community exceptional.”

Campus Reform contacted Washington University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.