WATCH: Anti-ICE protest breaks out at George Washington University





A protest against federal immigration law enforcement erupted at George Washington University on Thursday.

Word of the evening rally was spread on campus via flyers demanding “Fascists off campus.”

The flyers also demanded that the university establish itself as a “sanctuary campus” to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from arresting illegal alien students.

Campus Reform covered the protest on the ground at the university, where participants shouted a series of chants, including “1, 2, 3, 4, ICE is at our door! 5, 6, 7, 8, sanctuary campus no debate!”

Other chants included “No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA!” and “No ICE, no DOJ, no fascist USA!”

The anti-ICE group relocated several times during the rally, blocking traffic in the process. A strong police presence monitored the protesters’ activity.

A recent press release by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that violence against ICE agents has increased by 1,000 percent. Campus Reform asked a protest representative if he thinks that retaliatory violence against ICE officers is justified.

“When a person in a mask, without credentials, gets out of an unmarked car and starts abducting people in their neighborhood, what do you expect people’s first response to be?” the representative answered.

Campus Reform reached out to George Washington University for comment, but did not receive a response by publication.

