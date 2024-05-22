WATCH: Yale professor waves Israeli flag at commencement agitators
A political science was seen waving an Israeli flag at anti-Israel protesters on Monday.
Yale University professor Steven Smith was seen waving an Israeli flag at anti-Israel protesters on Monday.
Smith, a political science professor, was seen waving the Israeli flag at protesters during Yale’s commencement ceremony on Monday.
AMAZING! Jewish Professor at Yale University, Steven Smith, waving the Israeli flag in the face of anti-Israel chants. 🇮🇱💪 pic.twitter.com/ACkSsdPxBU
— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 21, 2024
According to WTNH, dozens of anti-Israel students walked out of the Yale commencement ceremony toward the end of the celebration.
Their protest came after Yale police cleared an anti-Israel encampment on April 30.