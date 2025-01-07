Wayne State DEI pledge seeks to hold employers 'accountable'

A career services web page on the Wayne State University website features an “Employer Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pledge.”

The university encourages companies to become an “employer partner” by pledging its support for leftist causes such as LGBT ideology.

”We invite our employer partners to complete this pledge, which commits your company to uphold the diversity, equity, and inclusion standards of Wayne State University,” the web page reads. “Diversity is a core value at Wayne State University. We value everyone and understand that unique experiences, talents, and perspectives strengthen our community.”

”As such, we hold our employers accountable for promoting equitable access to opportunities for all WSU students, including our Black, Hispanic/LatinX, Indigenous, Students of Color, women, LGBTQ+ students, students with disabilities, and international students,” the school writes. “We are committed to working with employers who support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for all.”

Listed partners who have made the pledge include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, CVS Health, the City of Kalamazoo, Deloitte, the Detroit Pistons, Northwestern Mutual, Target, Teach for America and the Wayne County Government.

The Wayne State career services website also features another page for employers seeking to hire candidates from “historically underrepresented and/or disadvantaged backgrounds.”

The university’s “Job searching resources” for employers include links for “African American Job Seekers,” “Asian Job Seekers,” “Latinx Job Seekers,” “Native American Job Seekers,” “LGBTQIA Job Seekers” and “Women Seeking Jobs.”

Wayne State also oversees an Office of Inclusive Excellence, which carries out the university’s DEI efforts and programming. The office website displays a land acknowledgement, stating: “With our Native neighbors, WSU can advance educational equity and promote a better future for the earth and all people.”