Weber State eliminates DEI language from mission statement

A public university located in Ogden, Utah has decided to eliminate “equity” and “inclusion” from its mission statement.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the institution is the first in the state to amend its mission statement in order to comply with the anti-DEI law, H.B. 261. The law prohibits “an institution of higher education, the public education system, and a governmental employer from taking certain actions and engaging in discriminatory practices.”

The outlet reports that the changes to the mission statement were granted approval by the Utah Board of Higher Education on Thursday.

”We transform lives and communities by educating students of all identities and backgrounds,” the updated statement reads. “We nurture student success through a supportive environment, individualized pathways, meaningful personal connections with faculty and staff, teaching and experiential learning, research, and civic engagement.”

Previously, the university’s mission statement said, “Weber State University provides transformative educational experiences for students of all identities and backgrounds through meaningful personal connections with faculty and staff in and out of the classroom. The university promotes student achievement, equity and inclusion, and vibrant community relationships through multiple credentials and degree pathways, experiential learning, research, civic engagement, and stewardship.”

University President Brad Mortensen told The Salt Lake Tribune that the “campus community feels good about our revisions.”

“There are some folks who still want to use the prohibited words, but that’s not an option,” he added.

Weber State recently closed its DEI-based offices to open a new student center that is “free and open to all students,” in accordance with the law’s provisions.

”Making sure that we are staying connected with students, being aware of what their needs are, what the barriers are that they are facing, and making sure that we are addressing those barriers,” Student Success Center Executive Director Brandon Flores told Fox 13 Salt Lake City in November.