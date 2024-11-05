Weber State replaces DEI offices with center 'open to all students'

A university in Ogden, Utah has replaced its DEI-based (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) offices in accordance with state legislation that bans such institutions at public colleges.

After closing its various identity-based offices, Weber State University has launched the Student Success Center, with services that are “free and open to all students.”

The move comes after Utah’s H.B. 261 law took effect in July, which prevents “an institution of higher education, the public education system, and a governmental employer from taking certain actions and engaging in discriminatory practices.”

”Making sure that we are staying connected with students, being aware of what their needs are, what the barriers are that they are facing, and making sure that we are addressing those barriers,” Student Success Center Executive Director Brandon Flores told Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Weber State previously housed identity-based centers, such as the Black Cultural Center, Native American Cultural Center, Pan-Asian Cultural Center, LGBTQ+ Resource Center, and the Dream Center for illegal immigrant students.

”We believe in the power of every student to reach their full potential,” the Student Success Center’s Student Engagement Team website reads. “We understand that every student is unique, with their own set of goals, challenges and aspirations. Our experienced coaches are here to provide the personalized support and guidance you need to excel in higher education.”

Similarly, the center’s Navigational Academic Advising web page states that, “We strive to mitigate barriers and collaborate with students to help them overcome challenges and achieve their educational goals.”

Included on the center’s website is information concerning the “18th Annual Native Symposium,” which is scheduled from Nov. 5-21. Programming for the event features a “Sunrise Ceremony” and a “Hoop Dance Performance and History.”

Another event, the Native Symposium Keynote, will feature Meg Singer, who is “an advocate for tribal sovereignty, language revitalization, literacy, & STEM x Culture curriculum in the classroom.”

”Prior to joining NABS, Meg established the Indigenous Justice Program for the ACLU of Montana and most recently served as Program Director for the Native American Initiative at Utah Valley University,” the event web page reads. “Meg is very passionate in creating opportunities for boarding school survivors and descendants to foster healing & justice within their families, community, and tribal nations.”