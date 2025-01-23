West Point appears to end its Diversity and Inclusion Studies Minor

The United States Military Academy at West Point in New York appears to have ended its “Diversity and Inclusion Studies” minor.

“West Point has ended its ‘Diversity and Inclusion Studies’ minor,” wrote former Department of Education Press and current spokesperson from the Defense of Freedom Institute Angela Morabito in a Wednesday X post.

Morabito, a former fellow at Campus Reform, posted side-by-side pictures of the West Point website from Jan. 8 and Wednesday, showing that the DEI minor is no longer present on the academy’s “Majors and Minors” page.

“The web page for the minor program has been scrubbed, too,” she added.

Before it was removed, the page for the Diversity and Inclusion Studies Minor page stated that the program “exposes cadets to varied perspectives & methodologies for understanding and studying the humanities and social sciences.”

“The minor draws on courses in multiple departments and offers cadets a framework for critically and creatively thinking about the broader impact of diversity and inclusion at the individual, organizational, societal, and/or global levels – providing them with knowledge and insights that can help prepare them to lead in today’s Army,” the page advertised.

Courses falling under the minor included “Topics in Gender History,” “Race, Ethnicity, Nation,” “Politics–Race, Gender, Sexuality,” and “Social Inequality.”



In November, the organization Judicial Watch sued the Department of Defense in a case related to West Point’s changing the name of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office to the “Office of Engagement and Retention.”

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said at the time that “[i]t seems games are afoot at West Point to disguise its radical DEI agenda.”

Campus Reform has reached out to West Point for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.