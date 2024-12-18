Western accreditation agency retains DEI-based language, reaffirms support for 'inclusive excellence'

A major accreditation agency has decided to maintain DEI-based (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) language.

On Monday, the Senior College and University Commission of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WSCUC) announced that it would retain such language.

Over the past few weeks, the organization considered the possibility of updating its 2023 standards to remove DEI-based language in favor of content that stresses “success for all students.”

”Feedback from WSCUC’s membership and interested organizations made clear that a deeper examination of any change would be necessary,” WSCUC writes in its update. “Therefore, the institutional ‘commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion’ will remain in all the Standards.”

The decision comes after WSCUC President Jamienne Studley previously told Inside Higher Ed that DEI had become a “flash point” in higher education, and that the “commission’s proposal reflects the idea that we want to direct our effort towards student success.”

”The Commission reaffirms WSCUC’s historic, powerful, and enduring focus on fundamental principles of equitable success for all students,” the organization’s statement continues, stressing the accreditor’s commitment to “inclusive excellence” and “student success.

”We will continue to explore the most effective ways to affirm WSCUC principles and accountability while maintaining the current language and expectations,” the group adds.

WSCUC’s website features an entire page dedicated to the agency’s “Commitment to Equity & Inclusion.”

”With equity at its core—success for all students—WSCUC pursues excellence through rigorous accreditation standards applied flexibly, empowering member institutions to fulfill their unique missions,” the web page reads.

”Equitable student success remains central to WSCUC’s mission,” it adds. “This enduring commitment is embedded in WSCUC’s strategic goals and infused throughout the 2023 Standards for Accreditation. WSCUC recognizes that achieving equity and excellence in education requires sustained action and is committed to working continuously and with institutions to realize success for all students.”