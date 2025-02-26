Western Washington University provides ‘gender affirming care,’ drag show auditions, ‘Queer Studies’ minor

Western Washington University in Bellingham has been giving students various forms of so-called “gender affirming care,” as well as hosting drag show auditions and teaching classes on “LGBTQ+” subjects.

From Friday to Sunday, the university hosted auditions for its annual drag show. WWU provided “gender-neutral restrooms” for participants, as well as in-person and video auditions. The sign-up website asked all performers to avoid “messy props, loose glitter, full nudity, ‘weapon’ props or liquids.”

Western Washington University also supplies students with “gender affirming care” such as hormone treatments and “Trans-affirming voice therapy.”

The school’s hormone program allows students to access hormones as part of “gender transitions” and states that “some changes are reversible while others are not.”

Regarding coursework, Western Washington University offers a “Queer Studies” minor to teach about “diversity within the LGBTQ+ community in the United States,” and a “Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies” program that “pursues praxis and critical inquiry through feminist and queer scholarship.”

Some classes at the university include “Queer Literature,” “Queer Politics,” and “Women, Gender, and Sexuality in African History.”

The university’s “LGBTQ+ Western” department is “committed to learning about and celebrating sexual orientation and gender identity diversity as they intersect with race, ethnicity, nationality, ability, religion, and other aspects of identity and experience.”

The program runs multiple school events each year, and also provides services for alumni, stating that “if you graduate from Western and still need support such as discussing coming out to your supervisor, transitioning later in life, moving to a less LGBTQ+ friendly community, etc. we are here for you!”

Campus Reform has contacted Western Washington University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.