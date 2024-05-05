Wheaton College's latest LGBT programming includes 'Lavender Graduation'

May 5, 2024, 8:00 am ET

As Lavender Graduations spread across schools throughout the country, a small liberal arts college in Norton, Massachusetts is set to host one as well for LGBT-identiying students.

According to an Instagram post by an LGBT campus organization, Wheaton College will host a Lavender Graduation for such students on May 16 at the campus chapel.

“Lavender Graduation is a cultural celebration and formally-recognized commencement activity that celebrates LGBTQ+ students for their achievements and contributions to the wider Wheaton community,” an event description page says. “All graduating students who participate will receive a rainbow tassel to wear with their academic regalia during commencement and will be invited to join the LGBTQ+ Alumni group.”

In anticipation of the graduation ceremony, Wheaton’s Center for Social Justice and Community Impact, which is organizing the event, has posted student testimonials on its Instagram page.

“You are gayer than you think,” one graduate stated in a post intended as “Advice to LGBTQ+ Youth.” “Go be gay, have gay, do gay,” she continued.

The upcoming ceremony is one of many organized by the center.

In early April, the center released a month-long calendar for its “LGBTQ+ Takeover 2024.” On April 17, “Sex Trivia” took place, which advertised that the winners would receive a free sex toy.

Other recent programming from the center included a “Transhealth Panel,” “Queer Blooms,” and a “Rainbow Bazar.”

In March, Campus Reform reported that the college had instituted a “Wheaton Pride Scholarship” for students with a “[p]roven service to and/or leadership in the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Center for Social Justice and Community Impact also offers safe zone workshops and training for ‘allies,’ such as “Ally 101,” “Transgender 101,” and “Race & Ethnicity & LGBTQ+.”

Wheaton College has received 4.5 out of 5 stars from Campus Pride, an LGBT advocacy group.

Campus Reform contacted Wheaton College and the Center for Social Justice and Community Impact for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.