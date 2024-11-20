Why did white voters support Trump? ‘Whiteness is under threat,’ Princeton University professor says

President-elect Donald Trump and Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude (Credit: Princeton University)

Voters for President-elect Donald Trump liked their candidate because they were afraid “whiteness is under threat” amidst the shifting racial demographics of the country, a Princeton University professor recently said.

Professor Eddie Glaude at Princeton’s Department of African American Studies made the comments on the Nov. 9 episode of The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC. Glaude has previously compared Donald Trump to a “plantation owner.”

Ruhle challenged Glaude to explain why Americans supported Trump, saying that while she disagreed with their decision, many voted based on economic woes. Americans aren’t racist or fascist but are “super unhappy about inflation, that they can’t afford their lives,” The Wrap reported.

Glaude responded: “I get that, but I think they have an idea that whenever the incoherence of the country comes into full view, the tricky magic of falling into place, falling behind a notion of whiteness that can hold off all — the reason why all hell is breaking loose economically is because big government is putting its thumb on the scale and redistributing resources from deserving people to underserving people, so there’s this sense of that whiteness is under threat.”

The MSNBC host again pushed back on Glaude before the Princeton professor stated that Ruhle doesn’t want to believe that people voted for racist reasons.

“I love you to life, but I do not believe that. I cannot believe that, and the reason I think you believe it is because you don’t want to believe that that’s what’s really motivating them,” Glaude said.

“They voted for a crook,” he continued, “a person who they know is stealing from, just doing everything to undermine the country that they love, and then they’re telling us the B.S. that it’s economics. We know that’s not true. We know it’s not true, and we gotta raise our kids in this s—.”

As The Associated Press has reported, Trump made significant gains among Black and Latino voters compared to 2020. Many said that Biden’s failure to manage a healthy economy led them to vote for the former President.

Several college and university professors have reacted negatively to President Trump’s recent victory. For example, a Brigham Young University mathematics professor has predicted the country’s destruction following the election.

Many college administrators have departed X (formerly Twitter) because of “disinformation.” X owner Elon Musk endorsed and campaigned with Trump.

