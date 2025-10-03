WILLIAM BUCKLEY: What TPUSA’s return to Utah meant to us

I attended the Turning Point USA event at Utah State University just weeks after I saw Charlie Kirk get shot at Utah Valley University. Instead of cowering, the crowd was stronger than ever.

We chanted “U.S.A.” and sang the national anthem at the top of our lungs. I watched as thousands of students came together in solidarity. I watched as a group came together to heal.

This event proved to me that the movement which Charlie spent his life creating is not going anywhere. It will never be over.

Everyone that I spoke to has become more convicted in their beliefs. Everyone I spoke to pledged to be louder than ever before.

On Tuesday, thousands of students crowded into The Spectrum at Utah State University (USU) for the first Turning Point USA event in Utah since Charlie Kirk lost his life at Utah Valley University (UVU).

Students were especially excited to gather together for the TPUSA event at USU in the wake of the tragedy which occurred at UVU earlier in September. Both events were originally scheduled stops on the American Comeback Tour. The event at Utah State and all other intended stops now make up the This Is The Turning Point Tour.

“Alex Clark mentioned that 6,500 people had made it [to the event],” James Christensen, a representative of the College Republicans at the University of Utah told me. We took a moment to reflect on the magnitude of the crowd around us. “It was the largest non national event that Turning Point had ever done,” he said.

Christensen called the energy in the air “impeccable.” He said it was something he hasn’t really seen matched at any other conservative event. We were both energized.

”Everyone here was energized, passionate, and dedicated. Just the type of people that Charlie built this organization for,” Christensen said. “Ultimately, this event showed that the death of Charlie Kirk only killed the man. But the ideas he preached were immortalized upon his death, and the conservative movement will push forward.”

“The vibes were great,” Kelly Hoskins, the Executive Director for the Utah Federation of College Republicans, told me. She was volunteering at the event during our conversation. “It’s just like what Charlie would’ve wanted.”

“Nothing can explain the experience of hearing 6,000 people sing our national anthem,” Hoskins said. Hoskins told me that while she was reflecting on Charlie Kirk’s legacy she was filled with an innate sense of hope.

”People want to continue Charlie’s legacy,” Hoskins said with a smile.

Many of us who attended the event were concerned about safety as the tour returned to Utah. Security was a major question.

When I asked Hoskins about this, she spoke about how appreciative she was to know there was increased security presence at the event. I was glad too. “I’m so grateful we didn’t have to use them, she reiterated to me. I nodded.

I also spoke with Daylan Alzamora, President of the College Republicans at the University of Utah. He told me that he thought the message attendees of the event were left with in their hearts and minds was “Don’t give up.”

”We’ve come back, stronger and louder than ever,” Alzamora said.

Alzamora ended our conversation with a call to the future, a sentiment shared by all of us students who were touched by the life of Charlie Kirk: “We now have a base that is energized and ready to go. We are not going away any time soon.”

