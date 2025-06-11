Williams College declines federal grants due over DEI ban

Williams College, a top liberal arts school in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has halted acceptance of all National Institute of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF) grants until the government agencies provide clarity about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) ban language.

The NIH and NSF announced in April and May, respectively, that funding would not be awarded to institutions that violated federal anti-discrimination laws, including doing anything to “promote or advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).”

These regulations followed an executive order by President Trump to end the practice of DEI in higher education institutions receiving federal funding.

On May 30, school officials informed Williams College faculty via email that the highly sought-after research grants would be denied by the university until the government clarifies expectations and language regarding the DEI ban.

“The college is unfortunately not comfortable accepting any new NSF or NIH grants, at least at this time,” Provost Eiko Siniawer and Dean of Faculty Lara Shore-Sheppard wrote, continuing that “this new condition goes well beyond a standard certification that the college comply with all applicable nondiscrimination laws.”

The email further alleged that posing such restrictions “severely undermines” academic freedom.

The provost also cited the Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, a new strategy by the Department of Justice (DOJ) that enables private citizens to report institutions suspected of violating civil rights laws. The initiative centers on the False Claims Act, which requires recipients of federal funds to “certify compliance with civil rights laws” and escalates the potential for lawsuits.

One college spokesperson told Science that they “expect the pause to be temporary,” presumably due to federal officials’ lack of clarity on the meaning of the phrase “illegal DEI.”

Williams College maintains an active DEI web page, which affirms the school’s commitment to “eliminate harmful bias and discrimination, close opportunity gaps, and advance critical conversations and initiatives that promote inclusion, equity, and social justice on campus and beyond.”

According to Inside Higher Ed, one faculty member alleges that some staff “believe the institution is taking a moral stand and living up to its values. But others say it is signaling it doesn’t care about research.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Williams College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.