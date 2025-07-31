Wisconsin SJP chapter suspended after protest targeting former U.S. ambassador

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has suspended its chapter of the anti-Israel group, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

After an investigation, the university determined that the SJP chapter violated five campus policies during an April protest against a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as reported by The Daily Cardinal.

SJP members have been accused of crowding building entrances, using bullhorns near doors, and pushing against a school building’s doors after police ordered them to disperse. They also are accused of violating multiple policies and breaching their existing probation from a prior disciplinary incident.

The violations included unauthorized flyer distribution, blocking building entrances, using amplified sound, disorderly conduct, and breaching prior probation terms, university officials announced.

The SJP chapter took to Instagram on Sunday to deny the allegations and explained their rationale for hosting the protest against U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolutions.

“Those actions cemented US complicity in the genocide and directly blocked efforts to bring about an end to the horrific murder of Palestinians in Gaza,” the group stated.

Throughout its Instagram post, the SJP chapter repeatedly describe’s Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide.” The chapter called on “Madison community members to keep up the fight for Palestinian liberation.”

UW-Madison’s SJP chapter is not the first to receive a recent suspension from its school administration. Chapters of SJP at Columbia University, Tufts University, Boston University, and Cornell University have also received suspensions.

In November, Columbia SJP chapter lost a lawsuit challenging the suspension, with a judge ruling that the university acted within its rights and did not violate any established policies.

Similarly, Cornell’s SJP chapter faces suspension after organizing and disrupting a campus event featuring Israeli and Palestinian officials, with students shouting over speakers and prompting police intervention. The school denounced the protest, with Cornell Interim President Michael Kotlikoff calling them “disappointing disruptions.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Wisconsin–Madison for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.