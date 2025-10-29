'Woke' language being eliminated across much of Wisconsin Technical College System

Terms like equity, access, and culture are being scrubbed from Wisconsin’s technical colleges as schools respond to new Trump administration guidance restricting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

A review by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel found that eight of the 16 colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) have renamed or eliminated offices, positions, and committees tied to DEI, while several others acknowledged internal restructuring that achieved similar results.

The changes come after a February “Dear Colleague” letter from the U.S. Department of Education warned colleges that federal funding could be revoked if they continued using race-based criteria or promoting DEI-centered programming. The letter argued that universities nationwide had “indoctrinated students” with ideas of “systemic and structural racism,” calling such programs discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Even though a Maryland judge later ruled the federal guidance unenforceable, it has already produced far-reaching effects across higher education. In Wisconsin, it has led to what amounts to a system-wide rebranding of DEI.

At Moraine Park Technical College, the Diversity Relations Department has been renamed the Student Support Department, and its director’s title was updated to director for student support. Waukesha County Technical College shuttered its Office of Institutional Belonging, Access, and Cultural Engagement, moving related programs into its Student Life office.

Gateway Technical College took more drastic measures, eliminating its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the vice president position overseeing it. The school’s Men of Color program was also discontinued, though officials said its support services would continue “for all students.”

At Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), the Office of Multicultural Services is now the Office of Community Impact. Four multicultural liaison positions were eliminated and replaced by two new roles under the same office. The school also rebranded its Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position as vice president of student engagement and community impact.

Other schools made quieter adjustments. Mid-State Technical College renamed its equity retention specialist role before eliminating it altogether and disbanded its Equity and Inclusion Task Force. Lakeshore Technical College changed its manager of access, equity, and inclusion to accommodations manager and academic counselor. Northwood Technical College reassigned its DEI coordinator to a new role titled workforce success manager.

Some institutions opted to stay the course, however.

Six colleges, including Western, Fox Valley, Madison, and Northcentral Technical College, said they have not implemented DEI-related changes in response to the federal directive. Others reported that internal realignments were unrelated to political pressure.

Still, across much of the system, DEI terminology has been systematically stripped from official job titles, program names, and policy descriptions.

The Wisconsin Technical College System has not issued systemwide instructions on DEI compliance, leaving each campus to interpret and implement federal guidance individually.

According to WTCS Director of Strategic Advancement Katy Pettersen, the system receives about 5% of its funding from federal sources and closely monitors any potential legal or financial risks tied to federal mandates.

Pettersen said the colleges are weighing each new regulation carefully to ensure compliance while maintaining “open access” education across the state.

Though administrators emphasize that student services remain available to all, the removal of DEI branding marks a clear departure from the language that once defined campus programming.