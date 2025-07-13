Wright State closes DEI office, five identity centers amid new Ohio law

Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio has become one of the latest schools to close its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office following the implementation of anti-DEI legislation in the state.

The university announced the decision on June 27, the same day Senate Bill 1—known as the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act—officially became law. In accordance with the bill, the Wright State Board of Trustees passed a resolution directing immediate structural changes to ensure legal compliance.

Among the most significant changes is the elimination of the Division of Inclusive Excellence and five cultural and identity centers: the Asian and Native American Center, the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center, the Latino Center, the LGBTQA Center, and the Women’s Center. All staff positions within these offices are being cut.

“We want to acknowledge the important work the cultural and identity centers have done for our students and the sense of belonging they fostered within our campus community,” the university stated in its announcement. “These changes are not a reflection of the value or significance of that work, but rather an obligation of the new legal requirements.”

“Students who were active in the cultural and identity centers are encouraged to join the student-led organizations most closely aligned with their work,” the announcement continued.

Campus Reform reported earlier this year about Ohio’s Senate Bill 1, which prohibits DEI offices at public universities in the state. Since the legislation’s passage, multiple schools in Ohio have updated their DEI policies to comply with the law’s mandates.

In April, Ohio University announced that it would eliminate its DEI offices.

Ohio State University (OSU) also eliminated an LGBTQ page from its website after the bill was passed. An OSU spokesperson explained that, because the page attempted to “benefit a specified group,” it could run afoul of the state law.

The University of Cincinnati has also begun dismantling DEI initiatives. In June, UC President Neville Pinto announced in a school-wide memo that “UC’s central Equity & Inclusion office” and “All four of UC’s identity centers” would close.

Campus Reform has contacted Wright State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.