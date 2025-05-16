WSU's inclusive housing focuses on students who 'do not conform to society’s expectations' on gender

Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman dedicates entire floors of two separate residence halls toward providing gender-inclusive housing (GIH) while also providing DEI-based (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) resources to students through the LGBTQ+ Student Center.

The university’s gender-inclusive housing is located throughout the entirety of McCroskey Residence Hall and the 4th floor of Scott Hall. Residents of these floors “may share a room with students of any gender, gender identity, gender expression, or sex,” according to the GIH web page. Students are also told they will be “assigned without consideration of [their] sex.”

According to its mission statement, the program works to provide an inclusive living environment for “gender queer students” and those who “do not conform to society’s expectations” of sex. To assist in this process, the halls do not have male or female bathrooms, as all students are expected to share a communal bathroom.

GIH residents are also expected to “Utilize non-gender-specific facilities” and offer support to the community through “inclusive and respectful language.”

Additionally, students may join the LGBTQIA+ Learning Living Community (LLC), which provides a hub for “shared interests.” Residents are co-enrolled in a three-credit course called, “Introduction to Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies,” to further their education.

WSU also provides students with a pronouns guide and list of LGBT-based terms.

The guide states that “All students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to add their pronouns” to their school profile. Uncommon pronouns include “They/Them/Theirs” and “Ze/Hir/Hirs,” with examples.

“Ze thinks highly of hirself,” one example reads.

Similarly, the list of LGBT terminology features words like “Undocuqueer,” “Pansexual” and “Polyamorous.”

When asked about these policies, a WSU spokesperson told Campus Reform that, “At this time, we are unable to participate in your story.”