Yale appoints Miguel Cardona despite declining U.S. education outcomes during his tenure as Education Secretary

A former Biden administration cabinet official, Miguel Cardona, has joined Yale University as part of the School of Management.

During Cardona’s tenure as the Secretary of Education, 2022 NAEP math scores, a national assessment of U.S. students’ mathematical knowledge, saw the largest decline since the test began in 1990.

Cardona is set to co-teach an elective course, “Education Policy,” that is described as covering topics “such as accountability, college access and economic returns to education,” as reported by the Yale Daily News.

Commenting on Cardona’s new appointment within the university, a public school education policy lecturer from Yale stated that, “We’re at a time where the current administration is taking aim at anything related to equity. And the appointment and the call of Secretary Cardona to come teach at SOM shows that there is a commitment on the part of educators at Yale to still value equity.”

Cardona will also engage with students in other capacities in his new role at Yale, including how he will be involved with programs run by “The Broad Center.”

The Broad Center is described as part of the Yale School of Management, and focused on “[fostering] the ideas, collaboration, and leadership to help all students—particularly those from underserved communities—to learn and thrive.”

The Yale Daily News notes that the Broad Center is “a School of Management program focused on K-12 public school students — to engage with leaders of school systems.”

In the course that Cardona will co-teach, Cardona is paired alongside a separate professor at the university, professor Seth Zimmerman.

Zimmerman, who is described on his university profile as “[examining] the social, economic, and policy determinants of educational attainment and the returns to education,” also spoke to the Yale Daily News about Cardona’s position.

“What I think will be special about the course is that we will take on education policy issues in the context of specific decision points. Dr. Cardona’s experience as leader at the local and state level here in Connecticut and then at the federal level as Secretary of Education will give us a window into what the people making key choices were thinking,” said Zimmerman.

Previously, Cardona has spoken in classroom settings to students, as he engaged in a roundtable discussion with Dartmouth College students while he was still secretary, discussing “Islamophobia” and anti-Semitism in a dialogue series that the school hosted.

While he was the Secretary of Education, Cardona was also subpoenaed by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce for delaying implementation of FAFSA and failing to cooperate with the committee.

Campus Reform contacted Yale University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.