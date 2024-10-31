Yale Astronomy Department features ‘BIPOC’ support statement on website, attacks alleged ‘police brutality’

Yale University’s Department of Astronomy’s website features a statement claiming that the department “stands in support of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).”

The statement alleges that “BIPOC” individuals “continue to suffer from long-standing systemic racism,” and adds: “Recent incidents of police brutality against BIPOC are symptomatic of systemic racism that cannot be tolerated.”

The Astronomy department mentions the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Michael Brown, among others, as examples of supposed systemic racism, and adds: “Their lives matter. Black Lives Matter.”



[RELATED: Group sues med school over BIPOC directory that allegedly discriminates against white students]

The Department members labeled Yale an “institution with elite privilege,” and blamed themselves for “perpetuating” the supposed “oppression that our BIPOC colleagues regularly face.” To prove this alleged systemic racism, the statement cites statistics from 2017 and 2012 that claim to show that African-American students have low degree acquisition rates in Physics.

“We will work hard to mitigate the effects of systemic racism within our astronomy community. We will work to be part of the change that the world needs now,” the statement concludes.

Yale held a series titled “Unmasking Racism in Anti-Racism Education” from Sept. 18-Oct. 2 that claimed that “racism . . . is embedded in our existing anti-racism frameworks.”

Yale, along with Princeton and Duke Universities, has also recently found itself in controversy for reportedly ignoring the Supreme Court decision curbing affirmative action in higher education.

[RELATED: Oregon State hosts DEI-based ‘Affinity Night’ for BIPOC students]

“You told the Supreme Court that, without explicit racial preferences, it would be impossible to ‘obtain the diverse student body’ that you obtained in the past,” the group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) told the three schools. “And based on SFFA’s extensive experience, your racial numbers are not possible under true race neutrality.”



The SFFA warned that it is “prepared to enforce [the Supreme Court’s decision] against you through litigation.”

Campus Reform has contacted Yale University’s Astronomy Department for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.