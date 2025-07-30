Yale ends gender medication program for minors after federal order

Yale Medicine has ended its pediatric gender medication program following federal pressure to halt “gender-affirming” treatments for minors.

In a statement, Dana Marnane, director of communications at Yale New Haven Health, said that Yale Medicine’s “pediatric gender program” has offered “high-quality care” to patients concerned about “gender identity,” according to WFSB.

“With specialists including pediatric-trained endocrinologists, psychologists, and psychiatrists, the program provided options that included medication treatment, when indicated following a thorough assessment, for its patients experiencing gender dysphoria,” the spokesperson explained. “The program did not include surgical interventions.”

Marnane added that, after “carefully monitoring” recent federal executive orders, the school has decided to put an end to its pediatric gender program.

“After a thorough assessment of the current environment, we have made the very difficult decision to modify the pediatric gender program to eliminate the medication treatment component of the gender-affirming program for patients under age 19,” Marnane stated.

In January, the Trump administration issued an executive order banning federal funding for “gender-affirming” procedures on minors, directing agencies to revoke policies supporting such treatments and to penalize institutions that continue offering them.

“Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions,” the executive order states. “This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.”

Connecticut Children’s also announced that it is going to eliminate its gender care initiative for minors.

Connecticut House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora applauded the move, arguing that such procedures should be “delayed” until adulthood.

“Federal funding should not support interventions that are better delayed until children reach adulthood and can make decisions with full comprehension of the profound consequences for their bodies and futures,” Candelora stated.

Yale is not the only university to have offered such procedures for minors.

UCLA Health has offered “gender-affirming” medical treatments to children and teens identifying as “queer” or “questioning” through its Gender Health Program. Funded in part by tuition and taxpayer dollars, the program provided minors with surgeries like mastectomies and genital reconstruction, along with hormone therapy and fertility services.

Like Yale, Penn Medicine recently announced it had stopped performing gender-transition surgeries on minors in compliance with the Trump administration’s executive order.

Campus Reform has contacted Yale University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.