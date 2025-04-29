Yale revokes SJP chapter's status after anti-Semitic encampment

Yale University officially revoked the registration of its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter after members defied university warnings and staged an unauthorized encampment protest that allegedly included anti-Semitic harassment.

The protest, which took place on the night of April 23, saw activists erect eight tents and chant radical slogans demanding Yale cut ties with Israel. Demonstrators formed a barricade around the area, blocking Jewish students from passing through and verbally harassing them, according to footage shared on social media.

Jewish students are once again being blocked from walking around on Yale’s campus! pic.twitter.com/17zjoU9wK1 — Netanel Crispe (@NetanelCrispe) April 23, 2025

[RELATED: Texas bill aims to discipline foreign students for supporting ‘terrorist activity’]

The demonstration coincided with a visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Netanel Crispe, a Jewish senior at Yale, described his experience to The Washington Free Beacon, saying, “Last night, when I should have been completing my senior thesis, I instead found myself being physically blocked—along with other Jewish peers—from walking through sections of Yale’s Beinecke Plaza.”

“Our non-Jewish classmates were allowed to pass freely through the newly formed pro-Palestinian encampment while we were shoved, pushed, and called ‘scum,’” he added.

Yale officials had warned Yalies4Palestine just one day earlier that additional policy violations could cost the group its status. After the protest violated the university’s “time, place, and manner” rules, administrators took action.

In a statement, the university said it was “withdrawing [Yalies4Palestine’s] status as a registered student organization” and confirmed that the university is investigating reports of “disturbing antisemitic conduct” at the protest.

Protesters, however, remained defiant. In an Instagram post, Yalies4Palestine and Yale Palestine Actions boasted, “We have shown this university that we are not afraid to escalate!” The groups called for continued activism, ending their message with, “Intifada until victory!”

The university issued multiple warnings to protesters throughout the night, informing them they were violating Yale’s free expression and assembly policies. Protesters appeared to ignore an 11 p.m. deadline to disperse, only announcing an end to the encampment half an hour later after facing threats of disciplinary action.

11 pm deadline has been passed. Yale continues to do nothing! pic.twitter.com/WdjJ5NPpZF — Netanel Crispe (@NetanelCrispe) April 23, 2025

[RELATED: New report estimates anti-Israel protests have amounted to $1.5 billion in costs]

Outside groups supporting the protest included the Connecticut branch of American Muslims for Palestine, along with the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Democratic Socialists of America.

Campus Reform has contacted Yale University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.