No results

Yale student newspaper allegedly commits 'Holocaust denial,' refutes Hamas atrocities that national media reports

Anika Arora Seth is editor-in-chief of Yale Daily News, which calls reports of Hamas beheading and raping Israeli civilians 'unsubstantiated.'

Campus Reform
October 30, 2023, 3:25 pm ET

On Oct. 25, Yale Daily News ran a correction to a student opinion piece criticizing pro-Hamas campus activism that read, “This column has been edited to remove unsubstantiated claims that Hamas raped women and beheaded men.”

That correction led Free Press founder Bari Weiss to accuse the student outlet of “Holocaust denial” Monday afternoon. 

”This is Holocaust denial in real time at @yaledailynews,” Weiss, posted on X. 

Campus Reform analyzed the accusation and found that not only are the claims substantiated, but they have also been reported by national media outlets. 

On Oct. 15, Reuters reported that forensic evidence from the Oct. 7 terrorist attack sites “found multiple signs of torture, rape and other atrocities.”

Five days prior, MSNBC ran Israeli officials’ confirmation that Hamas terrorists raped women. 

But if that isn’t enough, take it from the horse’s mouth in an Oct. 24 report from The Times of Israel. 

This article reports on a video of Israeli officials interrogating Hamas terrorists, who admit their crimes. 

“Hamas ordered us to crush their heads and cut them off, [and] to cut their legs,” one terrorist admits according to the article. 

”He also said they were given permission to rape the corpse of a girl,” the report adds. 

Calling full details of the massacre “too graphic” for television, Fox News did report that a Hamas terrorist stated, “We became animals, things that humans do not do.”

Anika Arora Seth is editor-in-chief of Yale Daily News


She was previously a staff reporter and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion chair for the paper, according to her LinkedIn. 

