Yale undergrads easily pass three anti-Israel referendums

One of the nation’s most prestigious institution’s recently saw its undergraduate student body vote in favor of three anti-Israel referendum items.

On Sunday, the Yale College Council announced the passage of three measures, each one receiving over 75 percent, the Yale Daily News reports.

An initiative of the anti-Israel Sumud Coalition, the resolutions included calls for Yale to “disclose” and “divest” from “Military Weapons Manufacturers,” including “those arming Israel.” The third proposal asked if Yale should “act on its commitment to education by investing in Palestinian scholars and students” due to “the widespread destruction of schools and universities in Gaza.”

With the passage of each of the resolution’s, the Yale College Council will send a letter to university President Maurie McInnis informing her of the vote and request that she submit an official response.

“University leaders have long tried to paint pro-Palestine and pro-divestment students as a fringe minority,” one Sumud Coalition student activist told the Yale Daily News. “The results of this referendum demonstrate that in reality, the movement for a free Palestine and a more ethical endowment is overwhelmingly popular.”

”The Books, Not Bombs Referendum PASSED. Almost half of the Yale student body voted, and students overwhelmingly voted YES for disclosure, divestment, & reinvestment in Palestinian scholars & studies,” the Sumud Coalition posted to Instagram after the vote totals were announced. “Yale Board of Trustees, the students have spoken, it’s your turn now.”

According to its profile, the student group serves as “a coalition of students at Yale united for divestment and the liberation of Palestine.”