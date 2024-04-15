Yale University students begin hunger strike, demand divestment from weapons manufacturers involved in Israel war

Around a dozen students at Yale University have begun a hunger strike, demanding that the university divest from weapons manufacturers supporting Israel in its war against Hamas.

According to the Yale Daily News, the students began their hunger strike on Friday after the university didn’t commit to a divestment of weapons manufacturers supporting Israel.

Students wrote a letter to Yale administrators last Wednesday threatening to start the hunger strike.

“We will risk our bodily health and wellbeing, in ways that mirror only a fraction of the absolute devastation that Palestinians are suffering right now, until [the University meets our demands],” the letter stated. “Yale’s complicity in genocide must end.”

A spokesperson for Yale told the news outlet that the Yale Corporation hasn’t divested from weapons manufacturers, but said the Advisory Committee on Investor Responsibility is reviewing university investment policies.

The Yale Corporation will meet on April 20.

Yale School of Management Professor Barry Nalebuff, who specializes in negotiation, told the Yale Daily News that the hunger strike is likely pointless.

“I think the students are quite likely to end up sacrificing their health and wellbeing for no gain,” said Nalebuff. “Yale wants to make decisions based on rational consideration of the arguments, not the impassioned views of a few students.”

He added that the Yale administration wouldn’t take action in response to the hunger strike even if it wanted to divest, stating it would “send the wrong signal.”







